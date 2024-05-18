Docebo (TSE:DCB) Lifted to Strong-Buy at Scotiabank

Scotiabank upgraded shares of Docebo (TSE:DCB – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Separately, Eight Capital raised Docebo to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th.

Docebo ( TSE:DCB Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The company reported C$0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.13 by C$0.14. The business had revenue of C$67.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$66.09 million.

