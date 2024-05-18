Q2 2024 EPS Estimates for Vital Energy, Inc. Decreased by Capital One Financial (NYSE:VTLE)

Vital Energy, Inc. (NYSE:VTLE – Free Report) – Analysts at Capital One Financial decreased their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for Vital Energy in a research report issued on Monday, May 13th. Capital One Financial analyst B. Velie now expects that the company will post earnings of $2.00 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.73. The consensus estimate for Vital Energy’s current full-year earnings is $7.76 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Vital Energy’s Q3 2024 earnings at $2.50 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $2.00 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $8.35 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $9.37 EPS.

VTLE has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Vital Energy from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Vital Energy from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Vital Energy from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Vital Energy from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Vital Energy from $86.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.50.

Shares of NYSE:VTLE opened at $49.52 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 3.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $52.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.88. Vital Energy has a fifty-two week low of $40.00 and a fifty-two week high of $62.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22.

Vital Energy (NYSE:VTLE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.11. Vital Energy had a return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 30.34%. The company had revenue of $444.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $440.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Vital Energy by 129.3% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 2,276 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Vital Energy by 35.6% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 9,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Centerpoint Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vital Energy by 31.7% during the third quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 2,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vital Energy by 13.9% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 23,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,300,000 after acquiring an additional 2,870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Vital Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $580,000. 86.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vital Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin of West Texas, the United States. The company was formerly known as Laredo Petroleum, Inc and changed its name to Vital Energy, Inc in January 2023.

