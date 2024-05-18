SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL) Raised to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL – Free Report) (TSE:SOY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. DA Davidson upped their price target on SunOpta from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of SunOpta from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of SunOpta from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SunOpta currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $9.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:STKL opened at $5.54 on Tuesday. SunOpta has a 52 week low of $2.79 and a 52 week high of $7.73. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.73. The company has a market cap of $655.55 million, a PE ratio of -3.64 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL – Get Free Report) (TSE:SOY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.02. The firm had revenue of $182.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $168.87 million. SunOpta had a positive return on equity of 2.50% and a negative net margin of 24.00%. SunOpta’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that SunOpta will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Brian W. Kocher purchased 36,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.75 per share, with a total value of $243,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 36,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $243,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Joseph Ennen sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.89, for a total transaction of $1,033,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,743,399 shares in the company, valued at $12,012,019.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian W. Kocher acquired 36,000 shares of SunOpta stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.75 per share, with a total value of $243,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 36,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $243,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.48% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of SunOpta by 67.4% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 3,085 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in SunOpta by 50.9% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 3,439 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SunOpta during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Regal Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SunOpta during the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SunOpta in the 4th quarter valued at about $65,000. 85.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SunOpta Inc engages in manufacture and sale of plant-based and fruit-based food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides plant-based beverages utilizing oat, almond, soy, coconut, rice, hemp, and other bases under the Dream and West Life brands; oat-based creamers under the SOWN brand; ready-to-drink protein shakes; and nut, grain, seed, and legume based beverages; packaged teas and concentrates; and meat and vegetable broths and stocks.

