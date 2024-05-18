IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on IDXX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $600.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $500.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $620.00 to $596.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler lowered shares of IDEXX Laboratories from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $525.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, William Blair restated an outperform rating on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $580.38.

Shares of IDXX opened at $543.45 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $511.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $518.99. IDEXX Laboratories has a 12 month low of $372.50 and a 12 month high of $583.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.27.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 1.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,476,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,576,476,000 after purchasing an additional 98,387 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,405,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $780,303,000 after buying an additional 28,475 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,199,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,700,000 after buying an additional 7,812 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,064,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,482,000 after acquiring an additional 48,095 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,022,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,648,000 after acquiring an additional 11,351 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets in Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

