Edison Inv. Res Comments on Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (TSE:WPM)

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (TSE:WPM – Free Report) – Research analysts at Edison Inv. Res lifted their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research report issued on Monday, May 13th. Edison Inv. Res analyst C. Gibson now anticipates that the company will earn $0.36 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.30. The consensus estimate for Wheaton Precious Metals’ current full-year earnings is $1.80 per share. Edison Inv. Res also issued estimates for Wheaton Precious Metals’ Q3 2024 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.52 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.80 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $1.85 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.05 EPS.

WPM has been the subject of several other reports. National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$80.00 to C$85.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Eight Capital upped their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$82.50 to C$85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Veritas Investment Research lifted their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$67.00 to C$84.00 in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Peel Hunt upped their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$74.00 to C$82.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$80.00 to C$90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd.

Wheaton Precious Metals Trading Up 2.0 %

Wheaton Precious Metals stock opened at C$77.59 on Thursday. Wheaton Precious Metals has a 52-week low of C$52.15 and a 52-week high of C$78.15. The company has a market cap of C$35.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.60 and a beta of 0.66. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$68.83.

Wheaton Precious Metals (TSE:WPM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported C$0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.42 by C$0.07. Wheaton Precious Metals had a net margin of 52.92% and a return on equity of 7.85%. The company had revenue of C$426.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$381.95 million.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Senior Officer Haytham Henry Hodaly sold 16,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$76.64, for a total transaction of C$1,264,560.00. In related news, Director Chantal Gosselin sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$76.50, for a total value of C$153,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 900 shares in the company, valued at C$68,850. Also, Senior Officer Haytham Henry Hodaly sold 16,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$76.64, for a total transaction of C$1,264,560.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 78,234 shares of company stock worth $5,619,813. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wheaton Precious Metals Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 29th will be paid a $0.214 dividend. This is a positive change from Wheaton Precious Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 29th. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio is 52.15%.

About Wheaton Precious Metals

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. primarily sells precious metals in North America, Europe, and South America. It produces and sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. in May 2017. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

Featured Articles

