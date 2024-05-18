Aviat Networks (NASDAQ:AVNW) Downgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Aviat Networks (NASDAQ:AVNW – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on AVNW. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Aviat Networks from $59.00 to $55.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. JMP Securities reissued a market outperform rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Aviat Networks in a report on Monday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $53.75.

Aviat Networks Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AVNW opened at $31.19 on Tuesday. Aviat Networks has a 52-week low of $25.08 and a 52-week high of $38.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.12. The company has a market capitalization of $391.75 million, a P/E ratio of 27.60 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.68.

Aviat Networks (NASDAQ:AVNW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $111.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.56 million. Aviat Networks had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 14.54%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Aviat Networks will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Aviat Networks news, CEO Pete A. Smith acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $30.70 per share, with a total value of $30,700.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 242,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,435,509.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 5.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aviat Networks

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Aviat Networks in the third quarter worth $149,000. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in Aviat Networks by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 367,691 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $11,472,000 after buying an additional 41,850 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Aviat Networks in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aviat Networks by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 199,160 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $6,214,000 after acquiring an additional 16,875 shares during the period. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC boosted its position in shares of Aviat Networks by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 17,016 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $531,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. 78.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Aviat Networks

Aviat Networks, Inc provides microwave networking and wireless access networking solutions in North America, Africa, the Middle East, Europe, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers outdoor, indoor, and split-mount radios; microwave routers, switches, and trunking; and private LTE, virtual fiber, and element management products; and hosted software products, such as aviat design, frequency assurance software, and health assurance software.

