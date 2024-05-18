National Bank Financial Upgrades Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) to Strong-Buy

National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM – Free Report) (TSE:HBM) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Hudbay Minerals’ Q2 2024 earnings at $0.06 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.37 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.16 EPS.

HBM has been the subject of a number of other reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals from $9.00 to $10.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Hudbay Minerals from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $9.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Hudbay Minerals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Hudbay Minerals in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. They set a hold rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Hudbay Minerals in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. They set a buy rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hudbay Minerals currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $10.21.

Get Hudbay Minerals alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Hudbay Minerals

Hudbay Minerals Price Performance

NYSE HBM opened at $10.28 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Hudbay Minerals has a 12-month low of $3.94 and a 12-month high of $10.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.88.

Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM – Get Free Report) (TSE:HBM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The mining company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $524.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $463.69 million. Hudbay Minerals had a net margin of 4.36% and a return on equity of 6.26%. Analysts forecast that Hudbay Minerals will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hudbay Minerals Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 5th were paid a $0.0074 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.3%. Hudbay Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.35%.

Institutional Trading of Hudbay Minerals

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hudbay Minerals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its holdings in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 38.7% in the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 6,471 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,806 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hudbay Minerals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $85,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hudbay Minerals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $130,000. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its holdings in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 24,843 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 3,979 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.82% of the company’s stock.

About Hudbay Minerals

(Get Free Report)

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, focuses on the exploration, development, operation, and optimization of properties in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing gold, silver, and molybdenum; gold concentrates containing zinc; zinc concentrates; molybdenum concentrates; and silver/gold doré.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Hudbay Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudbay Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.