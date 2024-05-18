Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) to Post Q2 2024 Earnings of $1.76 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts

Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research raised their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for Tenet Healthcare in a research report issued on Tuesday, May 14th. Zacks Research analyst D. Chatterjee now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.76 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.30. The consensus estimate for Tenet Healthcare’s current full-year earnings is $8.72 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Tenet Healthcare’s Q3 2024 earnings at $1.52 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $8.62 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $2.05 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.47 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $1.98 EPS.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $1.77. Tenet Healthcare had a net margin of 12.53% and a return on equity of 26.76%. The company had revenue of $5.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.42 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other research firms also recently commented on THC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $100.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. TheStreet raised Tenet Healthcare from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Wolfe Research upgraded Tenet Healthcare from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $122.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Tenet Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.19.

Tenet Healthcare Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE THC opened at $128.40 on Thursday. Tenet Healthcare has a 12 month low of $51.04 and a 12 month high of $133.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $106.89 and a 200-day moving average of $87.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The company has a market capitalization of $12.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 2.09.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tenet Healthcare

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 0.7% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 12,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,325,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Violich Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Tenet Healthcare by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Violich Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 731 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 42,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,236,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 8,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $656,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. 95.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Thomas W. Arnst sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.84, for a total value of $1,612,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $772,756.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Thomas W. Arnst sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.84, for a total transaction of $1,612,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,148 shares in the company, valued at $772,756.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Nadja West sold 1,782 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.41, for a total value of $225,262.62. Following the sale, the director now owns 29,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,751,848.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 61,598 shares of company stock worth $6,238,815. Insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Tenet Healthcare Company Profile

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company in the United States. The company operates through two segments: Hospital Operations and Services, and Ambulatory Care. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

