Q2 2024 Earnings Estimate for TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC) Issued By Barrington Research

TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC – Free Report) – Barrington Research cut their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for shares of TTEC in a research report issued on Tuesday, May 14th. Barrington Research analyst V. Colicchio now forecasts that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $0.22 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.24. Barrington Research currently has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for TTEC’s current full-year earnings is $1.07 per share. Barrington Research also issued estimates for TTEC’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.37 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.05 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.79 EPS.
TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The business services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $626.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $602.98 million. TTEC had a negative net margin of 0.52% and a positive return on equity of 9.61%.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on TTEC
TTEC Price Performance
TTEC opened at $7.28 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.91 and a 200 day moving average of $15.73. TTEC has a 52-week low of $6.84 and a 52-week high of $36.27. The stock has a market cap of $346.24 million, a P/E ratio of -28.00, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.06.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On TTEC
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Paralel Advisors LLC boosted its position in TTEC by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Paralel Advisors LLC now owns 51,427 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,348,000 after acquiring an additional 642 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TTEC by 62.4% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,084 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in TTEC by 43,433.3% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,306 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,303 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in TTEC by 128.9% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,854 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,607 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in TTEC by 11.1% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 22,711 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $595,000 after purchasing an additional 2,266 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.03% of the company’s stock.
TTEC Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a yield of 4.6%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 2nd. TTEC’s payout ratio is -46.15%.
About TTEC
TTEC Holdings, Inc operates as a customer experience (CX) company that designs, builds, and operates technology-enabled customer experiences across digital and live interaction channels. It operates through two segments, TTEC Digital and TTEC Engage. The TTEC Digital segment provides CX technologies for contact center as a service, customer relationship management, and artificial intelligence (AI) and analytics; creates and implements strategic CX transformation roadmaps; sells, operates, and provides managed services for cloud platforms and premise based CX technologies; creates proprietary IP to support industry specific and custom client needs; and offers CX consulting services.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than TTEC
- Best Stocks Under $10.00
- Take-Two Interactive Software Offers 2nd Chance for Investors
- Why is the Ex-Dividend Date Significant to Investors?
- Deere & Company’s Q2 Report: Strong Revenue, Cautious Outlook
- Do Real Estate Investment Trusts Deserve a Place in Your Portfolio?
- Analysts Still Want Double-Digit Upside Out of Applied Materials
Receive News & Ratings for TTEC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TTEC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.