Q2 2024 Earnings Estimate for TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC) Issued By Barrington Research

TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC – Free Report) – Barrington Research cut their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for shares of TTEC in a research report issued on Tuesday, May 14th. Barrington Research analyst V. Colicchio now forecasts that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $0.22 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.24. Barrington Research currently has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for TTEC’s current full-year earnings is $1.07 per share. Barrington Research also issued estimates for TTEC’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.37 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.05 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.79 EPS.

Get TTEC alerts:

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The business services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $626.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $602.98 million. TTEC had a negative net margin of 0.52% and a positive return on equity of 9.61%.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on TTEC. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of TTEC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of TTEC in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on shares of TTEC from $18.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on TTEC from $13.00 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.60.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on TTEC

TTEC Price Performance

TTEC opened at $7.28 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.91 and a 200 day moving average of $15.73. TTEC has a 52-week low of $6.84 and a 52-week high of $36.27. The stock has a market cap of $346.24 million, a P/E ratio of -28.00, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.06.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TTEC

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Paralel Advisors LLC boosted its position in TTEC by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Paralel Advisors LLC now owns 51,427 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,348,000 after acquiring an additional 642 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TTEC by 62.4% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,084 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in TTEC by 43,433.3% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,306 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,303 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in TTEC by 128.9% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,854 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,607 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in TTEC by 11.1% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 22,711 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $595,000 after purchasing an additional 2,266 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.03% of the company’s stock.

TTEC Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a yield of 4.6%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 2nd. TTEC’s payout ratio is -46.15%.

About TTEC

(Get Free Report)

TTEC Holdings, Inc operates as a customer experience (CX) company that designs, builds, and operates technology-enabled customer experiences across digital and live interaction channels. It operates through two segments, TTEC Digital and TTEC Engage. The TTEC Digital segment provides CX technologies for contact center as a service, customer relationship management, and artificial intelligence (AI) and analytics; creates and implements strategic CX transformation roadmaps; sells, operates, and provides managed services for cloud platforms and premise based CX technologies; creates proprietary IP to support industry specific and custom client needs; and offers CX consulting services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for TTEC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TTEC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.