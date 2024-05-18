Research Analysts Set Expectations for TELUS Co.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (TSE:T)

TELUS Co. (TSE:T – Free Report) (NYSE:TU) – Analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for TELUS in a research report issued on Tuesday, May 14th. National Bank Financial analyst A. Shine anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.25 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for TELUS’s current full-year earnings is $1.00 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for TELUS’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.29 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $0.29 EPS.

Get TELUS alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Barclays dropped their price target on TELUS from C$25.00 to C$24.00 in a research report on Monday, February 12th. CIBC cut their target price on TELUS from C$28.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of TELUS from C$27.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Cormark reduced their target price on shares of TELUS from C$27.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Veritas Investment Research cut shares of TELUS from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a C$27.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TELUS currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$25.33.

TELUS Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of TSE T opened at C$22.59 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 159.88. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$22.12 and a 200 day moving average of C$23.37. TELUS has a 12-month low of C$21.12 and a 12-month high of C$27.58. The stock has a market cap of C$33.43 billion, a PE ratio of 38.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.68.

TELUS Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th will be issued a $0.389 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.89%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 10th. This is an increase from TELUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. TELUS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 258.62%.

About TELUS

(Get Free Report)

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Technology Solutions and Digitally-Led Customer Experiences segments. The Technology Solutions segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services; network services; healthcare services; mobile technologies equipment; data services, such as internet protocol; television; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; software, data management, and data analytics-driven smart food-chain and consumer goods technologies; home and business security; healthcare software and technology solutions; and voice and other telecommunications services, as well as mobile and fixed voice and data telecommunications services and products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TELUS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TELUS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.