Van ECK Associates Corp Purchases 815,713 Shares of AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC)

Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Free Report) by 46.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,567,757 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 815,713 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in AGNC Investment were worth $25,190,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 136.4% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 27,950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 16,125 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its stake in shares of AGNC Investment by 71.9% during the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 34,191 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 14,304 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of AGNC Investment by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,078,421 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,180,000 after acquiring an additional 11,459 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Inc. OK grew its stake in shares of AGNC Investment by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 1,892,309 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,863,000 after acquiring an additional 14,053 shares during the period. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of AGNC Investment during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Institutional investors own 38.28% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at AGNC Investment

In other news, Director Frances Spark sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.35, for a total value of $46,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 75,545 shares in the company, valued at $706,345.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on AGNC shares. Compass Point started coverage on AGNC Investment in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.25 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on AGNC Investment from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Barclays increased their price target on AGNC Investment from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. StockNews.com raised AGNC Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of AGNC Investment in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AGNC Investment currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $9.79.

AGNC Investment Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ AGNC opened at $9.15 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.26 and a quick ratio of 0.26. AGNC Investment Corp. has a 1-year low of $6.81 and a 1-year high of $10.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.05 and a beta of 1.45.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.02. AGNC Investment had a return on equity of 27.92% and a net margin of 32.12%. The company had revenue of $642.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $568.38 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AGNC Investment Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a apr 24 dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 15.4%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 29th. AGNC Investment’s payout ratio is 158.24%.

AGNC Investment Company Profile

(Free Report)

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

