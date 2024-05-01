ICW Investment Advisors LLC Has $1.43 Million Stock Holdings in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI)

ICW Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,846 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 786 shares during the period. ICW Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Donaldson were worth $1,428,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DCI. Millburn Ridgefield Corp acquired a new position in shares of Donaldson in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Donaldson in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Donaldson in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Donaldson by 58.2% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 473 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Donaldson by 65.5% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 753 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the period. 82.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Donaldson

In other news, insider Sheila G. Kramer sold 45,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.52, for a total value of $3,345,160.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,703,531.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, President Thomas R. Scalf sold 7,680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.09, for a total value of $545,971.20. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 34,334 shares in the company, valued at $2,440,804.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Sheila G. Kramer sold 45,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.52, for a total transaction of $3,345,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 23,171 shares in the company, valued at $1,703,531.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 79,407 shares of company stock valued at $5,817,942 over the last three months. 2.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Donaldson Stock Performance

DCI traded up $0.64 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $72.84. 146,999 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 452,635. The firm has a market cap of $8.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $72.51 and its 200 day moving average is $66.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a one year low of $57.05 and a one year high of $75.44.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $876.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $874.34 million. Donaldson had a net margin of 10.82% and a return on equity of 28.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 3.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Donaldson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Donaldson from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Donaldson in a research note on Monday, January 8th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $59.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Donaldson has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.50.

Donaldson Company Profile

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Mobile Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Life Sciences. Its Mobile Solutions segment provides replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, such as air filtration systems; liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube, and hydraulic applications; exhaust and emissions systems and sensors; indicators; and monitoring systems.

Further Reading

