Berry Wealth Group LP Acquires New Shares in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Berry Wealth Group LP acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 4,399 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $648,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Busey Trust CO bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 3rd quarter valued at $218,000. First Pacific Financial raised its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 4,594.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 798 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 600,310 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $61,724,000 after purchasing an additional 50,449 shares during the period. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 68,076 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $6,931,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 3,864 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the period. 71.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on AMD. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $174.00 to $162.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. New Street Research raised Advanced Micro Devices from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group cut their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $270.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $183.09.

Advanced Micro Devices Trading Down 9.3 %

NASDAQ AMD traded down $14.68 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $143.70. The stock had a trading volume of 55,133,443 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,042,844. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $232.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 275.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.64. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $81.02 and a one year high of $227.30. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $177.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $151.59.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.01. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 5.73%. The business had revenue of $5.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Victor Peng sold 100,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.11, for a total transaction of $17,511,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 241,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,248,089.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 1,678 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.66, for a total transaction of $316,571.48. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $794,069.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Victor Peng sold 100,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.11, for a total transaction of $17,511,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 241,266 shares in the company, valued at $42,248,089.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 341,143 shares of company stock valued at $62,580,844. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

