HI Price Tops $0.0005 (HI)

HI (HI) traded up 5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on May 15th. One HI token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. HI has a total market cap of $1.42 million and $198,521.92 worth of HI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, HI has traded 1.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get HI alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.97 or 0.00010618 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.11 or 0.00010822 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001406 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65,580.53 or 0.99864333 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.05 or 0.00012259 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000061 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.02 or 0.00007651 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0440 or 0.00000067 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0361 or 0.00000055 BTC.

About HI

HI (CRYPTO:HI) is a token. Its genesis date was July 31st, 2021. HI’s total supply is 9,833,337,402 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,768,384,825 tokens. The Reddit community for HI is https://reddit.com/r/hi_official. HI’s official Twitter account is @hi_com_official. HI’s official website is www.hi.com. The official message board for HI is resources.hi.com.

Buying and Selling HI

According to CryptoCompare, “HI (HI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. HI has a current supply of 9,833,337,402 with 5,352,569,823.932 in circulation. The last known price of HI is 0.00050284 USD and is down -2.97 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 25 active market(s) with $205,057.58 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hi.com/.”

