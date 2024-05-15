Wormhole (W) Price Tops $0.56

Wormhole (W) traded up 5.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on May 15th. Over the last week, Wormhole has traded 10.9% lower against the US dollar. Wormhole has a total market capitalization of $1.02 billion and $83.36 million worth of Wormhole was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wormhole token can currently be purchased for about $0.56 or 0.00000859 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000446 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000016 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About Wormhole

Wormhole launched on October 7th, 2020. Wormhole’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,800,000,000 tokens. The official website for Wormhole is wormhole.com. Wormhole’s official Twitter account is @wormhole.

According to CryptoCompare, “Wormhole (W) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Wormhole has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 1,800,000,000 in circulation. The last known price of Wormhole is 0.5449275 USD and is up 2.62 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 196 active market(s) with $75,827,825.58 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://wormhole.com.”

