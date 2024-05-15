Sierra Metals (TSE:SMT) Sets New 12-Month High Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Sierra Metals Inc. (TSE:SMT – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday after CIBC raised their price target on the stock from C$1.00 to C$1.10. CIBC currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Sierra Metals traded as high as C$1.01 and last traded at C$0.97, with a volume of 270174 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.93.

Insider Activity at Sierra Metals

In other Sierra Metals news, Director J. Alberto Arias sold 95,576 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.62, for a total transaction of C$58,951.28. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 433,433 shares of company stock valued at $263,839. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Sierra Metals Stock Up 3.2 %

The company has a market capitalization of C$201.52 million, a P/E ratio of -18.60 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.77, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.80 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.74.

Sierra Metals Company Profile

Sierra Metals ( TSE:SMT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 18th. The mining company reported C($0.05) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$82.55 million for the quarter. Sierra Metals had a negative return on equity of 5.81% and a negative net margin of 8.42%. Equities research analysts forecast that Sierra Metals Inc. will post 0.164271 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sierra Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the production, exploration, and development of precious and base metals in Peru and Mexico. It primarily focuses on exploration of silver, copper, lead, zinc, and gold deposits. The company's flagship property is the 82% owned polymetallic Yauricocha Mine covering an area of 18,778 hectares located in the Yauyos province in Peru.

