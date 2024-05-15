Lasertec Co. (OTCMKTS:LSRCF) Short Interest Up 21.7% in April

Lasertec Co. (OTCMKTS:LSRCF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 545,200 shares, an increase of 21.7% from the April 15th total of 448,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 908.7 days.

Lasertec Stock Performance

OTCMKTS LSRCF remained flat at $269.50 during trading on Wednesday. Lasertec has a 12-month low of $137.71 and a 12-month high of $297.61. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $259.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $245.92.

Get Lasertec alerts:

About Lasertec

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Lasertec Corporation engages in the designing, manufacturing, and sale of inspection and measurement equipment in Japan and internationally. The company offers semiconductor related products, which includes mask related systems for extreme ultraviolet and deep ultraviolet solutions, and wafers inspection and review systems; and FPD photomask inspection systems.

Receive News & Ratings for Lasertec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lasertec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.