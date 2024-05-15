Kinaxis Inc. (OTCMKTS:KXSCF) Short Interest Update

Kinaxis Inc. (OTCMKTS:KXSCF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 94,900 shares, a decline of 16.1% from the April 15th total of 113,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 52.7 days.

Kinaxis Stock Performance

Shares of KXSCF stock traded up $0.97 on Wednesday, reaching $110.37. 4,045 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,521. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $110.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $111.93. Kinaxis has a 12-month low of $93.39 and a 12-month high of $145.00.

Kinaxis Company Profile

Kinaxis Inc provides cloud-based subscription software for supply chain operations in the United States, Europe, Asia, and Canada. It offers RapidResponse, a cloud-based platform, which provides advanced planning, sales and operation planning, supply and demand planning, inventory management, and command and control center services.

