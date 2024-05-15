Loblaw Companies Limited (OTCMKTS:LBLCF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Loblaw Companies Limited (OTCMKTS:LBLCF – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 798,700 shares, a drop of 12.4% from the April 15th total of 911,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 443.7 days.

Loblaw Companies Stock Performance

Shares of LBLCF traded up $0.72 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $114.16. The stock had a trading volume of 1,534 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,175. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $111.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.65. Loblaw Companies has a fifty-two week low of $78.00 and a fifty-two week high of $114.52.

About Loblaw Companies

Loblaw Companies Limited, a food and pharmacy company, provides grocery, pharmacy and healthcare services, health and beauty products, apparels, general merchandise, financial services, and wireless mobile products and services in Canada. It operates in two segments, Retail and Financial Services. The Retail segment operates corporate and franchise-owned retail food, and associate-owned drug stores.

