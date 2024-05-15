Loblaw Companies Limited (OTCMKTS:LBLCF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Loblaw Companies Limited (OTCMKTS:LBLCF – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 798,700 shares, a drop of 12.4% from the April 15th total of 911,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 443.7 days.
Loblaw Companies Stock Performance
Shares of LBLCF traded up $0.72 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $114.16. The stock had a trading volume of 1,534 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,175. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $111.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.65. Loblaw Companies has a fifty-two week low of $78.00 and a fifty-two week high of $114.52.
About Loblaw Companies
