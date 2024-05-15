K+S Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KPLUF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

K+S Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KPLUF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 95,900 shares, a decline of 13.1% from the April 15th total of 110,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 68.5 days.
K+S Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance
Shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft stock remained flat at $15.14 during trading hours on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.80. K+S Aktiengesellschaft has a fifty-two week low of $13.56 and a fifty-two week high of $20.71.
K+S Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile
