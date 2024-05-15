Cronos Market Capitalization Hits $3.30 Billion (CRO)

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on May 15th. In the last week, Cronos has traded down 2.7% against the dollar. Cronos has a market cap of $3.30 billion and $10.28 million worth of Cronos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cronos coin can now be bought for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000189 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.96 or 0.00051721 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.78 or 0.00011843 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.44 or 0.00018946 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000169 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.41 or 0.00012803 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00003395 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000277 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00008348 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00000991 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0977 or 0.00000149 BTC.

About Cronos

Cronos (CRO) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on November 14th, 2019. Cronos’ total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 26,571,560,696 coins. Cronos’ official website is cronos.org. Cronos’ official Twitter account is @cronos_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Cronos is https://reddit.com/r/crypto_com and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Cronos is blog.crypto.com.

Cronos Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto.com is a cryptocurrency payment and investment platform that offers users a wide range of financial services, such as buying, selling, and storing cryptocurrencies, a mobile app, an exchange for trading cryptocurrencies, a wallet for storing digital assets, and a Visa card for spending cryptocurrencies. It also has its own EVM called CronosScan, and its native token is Cronos (CRO). Crypto.com was founded in Hong Kong in 2016 by Bobby Bao, Gary Or, Kris Marszalek, and Rafael Melo, and was renamed in 2018 after the purchase of the domain owned by Matt Blaze.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cronos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cronos should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cronos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

