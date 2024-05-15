Enegra (EGX) Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $17.04 Billion (EGX)

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on May 15th. Enegra (EGX) has a total market cap of $17.04 billion and approximately $458,035.95 worth of Enegra (EGX) was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Enegra (EGX) has traded 0.1% lower against the dollar. One Enegra (EGX) token can now be purchased for approximately $200.49 or 0.00305295 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Enegra (EGX) Profile

Enegra (EGX)’s launch date was August 2nd, 2019. Enegra (EGX)’s total supply is 87,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 84,978,934 tokens. The official message board for Enegra (EGX) is www.medium.com/enegra. The Reddit community for Enegra (EGX) is https://reddit.com/r/enegra. Enegra (EGX)’s official Twitter account is @enegragroup. The official website for Enegra (EGX) is www.enegragroup.com.

Buying and Selling Enegra (EGX)

According to CryptoCompare, “Enegra (EGX) (EGX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Polygon platform. Enegra (EGX) has a current supply of 87,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Enegra (EGX) is 200.2302943 USD and is down -0.21 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $458,855.20 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.enegragroup.com/.”

