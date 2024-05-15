Merck KGaA (OTCMKTS:MKGAF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Merck KGaA (OTCMKTS:MKGAF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 682,700 shares, a growth of 23.8% from the April 15th total of 551,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1,706.8 days.

Merck KGaA Trading Up 5.2 %

Shares of OTCMKTS MKGAF traded up $8.51 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $172.81. The company had a trading volume of 176 shares, compared to its average volume of 267. Merck KGaA has a 52 week low of $143.46 and a 52 week high of $186.41. The business’s 50-day moving average is $167.15 and its 200-day moving average is $164.09. The stock has a market cap of $22.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.58 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Merck KGaA (OTCMKTS:MKGAF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $5.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.58 billion. Merck KGaA had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 12.18%. Equities analysts expect that Merck KGaA will post 9.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Merck KGaA Company Profile

Merck KGaA operates as a science and technology company in Germany. It operates through Life Science, Healthcare, and Electronics segments. The company's Life Science segment offers tools, chemicals, and equipment for academic labs, biotech, and pharmaceutical manufacturers, as well as industrial sector.

