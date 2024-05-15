Westpac Banking Corp Reduces Stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Westpac Banking Corp lessened its position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 32.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,833 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 12,130 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $7,660,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its position in McDonald’s by 51.9% in the third quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 123 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 6,162 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,623,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. OPTIMAS CAPITAL Ltd bought a new position in McDonald’s in the 3rd quarter worth $3,109,000. Leisure Capital Management lifted its position in McDonald’s by 0.9% during the third quarter. Leisure Capital Management now owns 6,156 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,622,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in McDonald’s by 4.5% during the third quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 8,163 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,150,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MCD stock traded up $3.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $273.81. 1,163,559 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,305,748. The firm has a market capitalization of $197.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.71. McDonald’s Co. has a 12-month low of $245.73 and a 12-month high of $302.39. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $276.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $283.40.

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The fast-food giant reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.71 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $6.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.16 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 180.74% and a net margin of 33.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.63 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 12.18 EPS for the current year.

In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,098 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.64, for a total value of $303,750.72. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,977 shares in the company, valued at $4,696,517.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,098 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.64, for a total transaction of $303,750.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,696,517.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jonathan Banner sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.02, for a total value of $220,016.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,225.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,997 shares of company stock worth $836,300 in the last quarter. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MCD shares. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $315.00 to $310.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Erste Group Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on McDonald’s from $327.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 12th. StockNews.com downgraded McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on McDonald’s from $340.00 to $335.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $317.74.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

