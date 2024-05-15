Kerry Properties Limited (OTCMKTS:KRYPF) Short Interest Update

Kerry Properties Limited (OTCMKTS:KRYPF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 40,700 shares, a growth of 20.8% from the April 15th total of 33,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ? days.

Kerry Properties Price Performance

Shares of Kerry Properties stock remained flat at $1.84 during trading on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.68. Kerry Properties has a 1-year low of $1.60 and a 1-year high of $1.84.

Get Kerry Properties alerts:

Kerry Properties Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Kerry Properties Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the development, investment, management, and trading of properties in Hong Kong, Mainland China, and the Asia Pacific region. The company owns and operates hotels; and provides logistics and international freight forwarding, consultancy, administrative support, project management, financial, IT system and consultancy, estate agency, and construction services.

Receive News & Ratings for Kerry Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kerry Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.