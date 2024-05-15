Kerry Properties Limited (OTCMKTS:KRYPF) Short Interest Update

Kerry Properties Limited (OTCMKTS:KRYPF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 40,700 shares, a growth of 20.8% from the April 15th total of 33,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ? days.
Kerry Properties Price Performance
Shares of Kerry Properties stock remained flat at $1.84 during trading on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.68. Kerry Properties has a 1-year low of $1.60 and a 1-year high of $1.84.
Kerry Properties Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Kerry Properties
- Investing in Commodities: What Are They? How to Invest in Them
- How to Buy the Dip and Sell the Rip on Your Stocks with Options
- Pros And Cons Of Monthly Dividend Stocks
- 3 Hot Buyback Plans Supporting Price Action in 2024
- Biggest Stock Losers – Today’s Biggest Percentage Decliners
- Stocks With Subscription Based Revenue Offer Inflation Protection
Receive News & Ratings for Kerry Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kerry Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.