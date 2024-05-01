Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Shares Acquired by ICW Investment Advisors LLC

ICW Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,961 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. ICW Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $1,486,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Keybank National Association OH grew its position in Stryker by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 27,823 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $7,603,000 after buying an additional 952 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Stryker by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 96,241 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $28,820,000 after buying an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Stryker by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 5,030 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,506,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new stake in Stryker during the fourth quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management purchased a new stake in Stryker during the fourth quarter valued at about $569,000. Institutional investors own 77.09% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Stryker

In related news, CAO William E. Berry, Jr. sold 7,690 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.48, for a total value of $2,756,711.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,317,414. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CAO William E. Berry, Jr. sold 7,690 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.48, for a total transaction of $2,756,711.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,675 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,317,414. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 201,146 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.90, for a total value of $68,972,963.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,755,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,287,633,391.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 212,109 shares of company stock valued at $72,845,768 over the last ninety days. 5.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Stryker Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SYK traded down $9.77 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $326.73. 1,509,475 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,302,930. The firm has a market cap of $124.31 billion, a PE ratio of 39.44, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $348.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $316.70. Stryker Co. has a 12 month low of $249.98 and a 12 month high of $361.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.58.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The medical technology company reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.14. Stryker had a return on equity of 22.99% and a net margin of 15.44%. The company had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.10 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 11.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stryker Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th were issued a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is 38.79%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on SYK shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Stryker from $360.00 to $386.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Stryker from $366.00 to $369.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Stryker in a research report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Stryker from $340.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Stryker from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $356.24.

About Stryker

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

