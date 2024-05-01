Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 86,134 Shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its position in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 7.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,011,791 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 86,134 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.61% of Motorola Solutions worth $316,782,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Berry Wealth Group LP bought a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions during the 4th quarter worth about $5,431,000. Cannell & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions during the 4th quarter worth about $224,000. Parthenon LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Parthenon LLC now owns 2,213 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $693,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Hartford Funds Management Co LLC raised its stake in Motorola Solutions by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Hartford Funds Management Co LLC now owns 2,102 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $658,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, St. Louis Trust Co acquired a new stake in Motorola Solutions in the 4th quarter worth about $225,000. Institutional investors own 84.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Motorola Solutions alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research note on Monday, March 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Motorola Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Motorola Solutions in a report on Friday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $350.00 price target for the company. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $333.00 to $352.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Motorola Solutions in a report on Friday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $348.38.

Motorola Solutions Price Performance

NYSE:MSI traded down $0.84 on Wednesday, hitting $338.31. The company had a trading volume of 354,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 637,748. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.15, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $342.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $323.21. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $269.64 and a 52 week high of $355.39.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The communications equipment provider reported $3.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.63 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82 billion. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 17.12% and a return on equity of 441.65%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.38 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 11.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Motorola Solutions Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 39.48%.

Insider Activity at Motorola Solutions

In other Motorola Solutions news, SVP Cynthia Yazdi sold 4,744 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.30, for a total value of $1,585,919.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,961,229.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Motorola Solutions Profile

(Free Report)

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Motorola Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motorola Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.