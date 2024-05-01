2,995 Shares in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) Acquired by One Day In July LLC

One Day In July LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

IWR traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $79.38. The stock had a trading volume of 383,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,412,507. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.78 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.56. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $64.66 and a 52 week high of $84.33.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

