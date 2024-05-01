Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY) Shares Sold by Brooktree Capital Management

Brooktree Capital Management lowered its position in Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY – Free Report) by 8.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 358,622 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,710 shares during the quarter. Thryv accounts for about 5.9% of Brooktree Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Brooktree Capital Management’s holdings in Thryv were worth $7,298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Thryv by 73.3% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,348,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,433,000 after purchasing an additional 570,190 shares during the last quarter. Minerva Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Thryv by 382.0% during the 3rd quarter. Minerva Advisors LLC now owns 239,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,494,000 after purchasing an additional 189,848 shares during the last quarter. Harspring Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Thryv during the 3rd quarter worth about $5,256,000. LB Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Thryv during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,018,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Thryv by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 239,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,488,000 after acquiring an additional 41,914 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Thryv alerts:

Insider Transactions at Thryv

In other news, CEO Joe Walsh purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.01 per share, for a total transaction of $95,050.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 501,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,527,279.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Thryv Price Performance

NASDAQ THRY traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $23.47. 76,945 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 139,501. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $21.90 and its 200-day moving average is $20.23. Thryv Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.99 and a 52-week high of $26.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $834.55 million, a PE ratio of -3.07 and a beta of 0.95.

Thryv (NASDAQ:THRY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $236.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $231.77 million. Thryv had a positive return on equity of 2.82% and a negative net margin of 28.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.51 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Thryv Holdings, Inc. will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

THRY has been the subject of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Thryv in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. TheStreet cut shares of Thryv from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Thryv

About Thryv

(Free Report)

Thryv Holdings, Inc provides digital marketing solutions and cloud-based tools to the small-to-medium sized businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Thryv U.S. Marketing Services, Thryv U.S. SaaS, Thryv International Marketing Services, and Thryv International SaaS. The company provides print yellow pages, internet yellow pages, and search engine marketing; and other digital media solutions, such as online display and social advertising, online presence and video, and search engine optimization tools.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding THRY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Thryv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thryv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.