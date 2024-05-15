Lumi Credits (LUMI) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $1,626.88 Billion

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on May 15th. Over the last week, Lumi Credits has traded up 3.2% against the U.S. dollar. Lumi Credits has a market cap of $1,626.88 billion and $91.29 worth of Lumi Credits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lumi Credits token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0106 or 0.00000016 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Lumi Credits alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000446 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 26.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000600 BTC.

About Lumi Credits

Lumi Credits launched on October 1st, 2020. Lumi Credits’ total supply is 128,000,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for Lumi Credits is luminous.games. Lumi Credits’ official Twitter account is @lumitoken and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Lumi is a token based on the Tron blockchain. It was created as a popular and utility token for the LUMI Credits gambling ecosystem.

[Telegram](https://t.me/luminousfinance)[Medium](https://medium.com/lumi-token)”

Lumi Credits Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lumi Credits directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lumi Credits should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lumi Credits using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Lumi Credits Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lumi Credits and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.