DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) is Brooktree Capital Management’s 9th Largest Position

Brooktree Capital Management lowered its holdings in shares of DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Free Report) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 262,226 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,031 shares during the quarter. DXC Technology accounts for 4.8% of Brooktree Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Brooktree Capital Management owned about 0.14% of DXC Technology worth $5,997,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of DXC Technology by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 27,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,000 after buying an additional 785 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its holdings in shares of DXC Technology by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 11,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of DXC Technology by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 16,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 1,045 shares during the period. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp lifted its holdings in shares of DXC Technology by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 51,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,079,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in shares of DXC Technology by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 41,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $859,000 after acquiring an additional 1,545 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.20% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at DXC Technology

In other DXC Technology news, EVP William L. Deckelman, Jr. sold 18,102 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.73, for a total transaction of $393,356.46. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 124,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,712,034.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

DXC Technology Stock Down 0.5 %

NYSE:DXC traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.40. 247,289 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,372,733. The company has a fifty day moving average of $20.79 and a 200 day moving average of $21.86. DXC Technology has a twelve month low of $18.61 and a twelve month high of $28.89. The company has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $3.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.36 billion. DXC Technology had a positive return on equity of 19.00% and a negative net margin of 3.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.95 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that DXC Technology will post 3.03 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on DXC. Citigroup lowered DXC Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered DXC Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Guggenheim began coverage on DXC Technology in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of DXC Technology in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.20.

About DXC Technology

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Australia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS).

Further Reading

