Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. Boosts Stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,882,323 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 126,080 shares during the period. Danaher makes up 1.2% of Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned 0.39% of Danaher worth $665,269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Danaher by 18.6% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 24,930,281 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,185,203,000 after acquiring an additional 3,905,449 shares during the period. Allen Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Danaher by 1,440.7% in the third quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 1,100,399 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $273,009,000 after acquiring an additional 1,028,976 shares during the period. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Danaher in the third quarter valued at about $178,850,000. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt purchased a new position in shares of Danaher during the fourth quarter valued at about $161,994,000. Finally, Harris Associates L P increased its position in shares of Danaher by 27.7% during the third quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 2,963,899 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $735,343,000 after buying an additional 642,759 shares during the period. 79.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Danaher alerts:

Danaher Stock Performance

Shares of Danaher stock traded up $3.71 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $262.97. 2,333,843 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,689,120. Danaher Co. has a one year low of $182.09 and a one year high of $263.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $194.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $248.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $235.23.

Danaher Announces Dividend

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.20. Danaher had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 16.78%. The firm had revenue of $5.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.36 EPS. Danaher’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.41%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.31%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DHR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Danaher from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. HSBC upgraded shares of Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $250.00 to $280.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Danaher from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Citigroup boosted their target price on Danaher from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Danaher presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $267.31.

View Our Latest Analysis on DHR

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Alan G. Spoon sold 708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.58, for a total value of $172,454.64. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 116,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,304,483.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Danaher news, Director Alan G. Spoon sold 708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.58, for a total transaction of $172,454.64. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 116,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,304,483.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Matthew Mcgrew sold 46,377 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.05, for a total value of $11,735,699.85. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,407 shares in the company, valued at $7,441,441.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 147,739 shares of company stock valued at $37,096,514. 10.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Danaher

(Free Report)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.