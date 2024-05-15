185,134 Shares in AppLovin Co. (NASDAQ:APP) Purchased by M&G Investment Management Ltd.

M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in AppLovin Co. (NASDAQ:APP – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 185,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,405,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.06% of AppLovin at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in shares of AppLovin during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,947,000. Ieq Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of AppLovin by 66.1% during the fourth quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 43,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,748,000 after acquiring an additional 17,454 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of AppLovin in the 4th quarter worth $290,000. Jump Financial LLC raised its holdings in AppLovin by 103.8% during the fourth quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 92,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,683,000 after buying an additional 47,063 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dana Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AppLovin during the fourth quarter worth about $259,000. 41.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AppLovin Stock Up 0.7 %

APP stock traded up $0.62 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $84.06. The stock had a trading volume of 3,709,611 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,213,829. The business has a 50-day moving average of $71.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.59, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 2.11. The firm has a market cap of $27.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.85. AppLovin Co. has a 52-week low of $21.03 and a 52-week high of $88.50.

Insider Activity at AppLovin

AppLovin ( NASDAQ:APP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.10. AppLovin had a net margin of 16.46% and a return on equity of 51.55%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $973.70 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.01) EPS. AppLovin’s revenue was up 47.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AppLovin Co. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other AppLovin news, insider Victoria Valenzuela sold 2,890 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.76, for a total transaction of $166,926.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 546,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,569,305.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other AppLovin news, insider Victoria Valenzuela sold 2,890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.76, for a total transaction of $166,926.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 546,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,569,305.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Craig Scott Billings sold 5,550 shares of AppLovin stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.33, for a total value of $323,731.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $743,065.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 214,819 shares of company stock valued at $17,071,950 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 14.69% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on APP shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on AppLovin from $85.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of AppLovin from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of AppLovin in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Wedbush raised their price target on AppLovin from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of AppLovin from $85.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.72.

About AppLovin

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for advertisers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their content in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software Platform and Apps. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of a publisher's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction; Adjust, a measurement and analytics marketing platform that provides marketers with the visibility, insights, and tools needed to grow their apps from early stage to maturity; and Wurl, a connected TV platform, which distributes streaming video for content companies and provides advertising and publishing solutions through its AdPool, ContentDiscovery, and Global FAST Pass products.

