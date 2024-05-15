M&G Investment Management Ltd. Grows Stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,304 shares of the energy producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,994 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $7,227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the third quarter worth about $218,000. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in ConocoPhillips by 5.4% in the third quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,564 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $547,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. bought a new position in ConocoPhillips in the third quarter worth approximately $213,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in ConocoPhillips by 13.3% in the third quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 23,594 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $2,827,000 after buying an additional 2,767 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centurion Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 11.2% in the third quarter. Centurion Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,541 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.36% of the company’s stock.

NYSE COP traded down $0.19 on Wednesday, hitting $120.85. The company had a trading volume of 3,490,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,345,933. ConocoPhillips has a 12-month low of $97.42 and a 12-month high of $135.18. The company has a market capitalization of $141.34 billion, a PE ratio of 13.74, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $125.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $117.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th will be issued a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 10th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.33%.

In other ConocoPhillips news, SVP Heather G. Hrap sold 4,548 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.55, for a total value of $502,781.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $293,399.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO William L. Jr. Bullock sold 45,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.32, for a total transaction of $5,574,064.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,153 shares in the company, valued at $5,444,947.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Heather G. Hrap sold 4,548 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.55, for a total transaction of $502,781.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,654 shares in the company, valued at $293,399.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 700,775 shares of company stock valued at $87,615,169. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on COP shares. Barclays started coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $158.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $149.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $145.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Mizuho lifted their price target on ConocoPhillips from $139.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ConocoPhillips presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $143.24.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

