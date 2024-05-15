RTX Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:RTX)

RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors bought 72,539 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 158% compared to the typical daily volume of 28,070 call options.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on RTX. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of RTX from $110.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of RTX from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of RTX in a report on Monday, April 1st. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of RTX from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of RTX from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, RTX presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.93.

RTX Stock Performance

Shares of RTX traded down $0.47 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $105.23. The company had a trading volume of 2,359,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,900,541. The firm has a market cap of $139.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.35, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The business has a fifty day moving average of $98.76 and a 200-day moving average of $90.09. RTX has a 12 month low of $68.56 and a 12 month high of $107.82.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $19.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.44 billion. RTX had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 10.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.22 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that RTX will post 5.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RTX Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This is a positive change from RTX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. RTX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 98.82%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other RTX news, CEO Gregory Hayes sold 89,762 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.44, for a total value of $9,105,457.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 636,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,592,832.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Gregory Hayes sold 89,762 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.44, for a total transaction of $9,105,457.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 636,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,592,832.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert Kelly Ortberg sold 10,295 shares of RTX stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.97, for a total value of $1,049,781.15. Following the sale, the director now owns 129,120 shares in the company, valued at $13,166,366.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 120,042 shares of company stock worth $12,266,459. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On RTX

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RTX. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. bought a new position in RTX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of RTX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of RTX by 352.0% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in RTX by 37.4% during the third quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 467 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in RTX in the third quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

About RTX

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

