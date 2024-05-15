Head to Head Contrast: Everest Group (NYSE:EG) versus RLI (NYSE:RLI)

RLI (NYSE:RLI – Get Free Report) and Everest Group (NYSE:EG – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends and profitability.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

77.9% of RLI shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 92.6% of Everest Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.9% of RLI shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.2% of Everest Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Get RLI alerts:

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares RLI and Everest Group’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio RLI $1.51 billion 4.39 $304.61 million $7.24 20.07 Everest Group $14.59 billion 1.12 $2.52 billion $67.29 5.57

Analyst Recommendations

Everest Group has higher revenue and earnings than RLI. Everest Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than RLI, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a summary of current ratings for RLI and Everest Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score RLI 0 2 3 0 2.60 Everest Group 0 3 3 1 2.71

RLI currently has a consensus target price of $163.25, suggesting a potential upside of 12.57%. Everest Group has a consensus target price of $432.11, suggesting a potential upside of 15.30%. Given Everest Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Everest Group is more favorable than RLI.

Risk and Volatility

RLI has a beta of 0.37, meaning that its share price is 63% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Everest Group has a beta of 0.57, meaning that its share price is 43% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

RLI pays an annual dividend of $1.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.7%. Everest Group pays an annual dividend of $7.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.9%. RLI pays out 14.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Everest Group pays out 10.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. RLI has increased its dividend for 50 consecutive years and Everest Group has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years. Everest Group is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Profitability

This table compares RLI and Everest Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets RLI 20.96% 17.24% 4.66% Everest Group 18.69% 24.86% 6.36%

Summary

Everest Group beats RLI on 12 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About RLI

(Get Free Report)

RLI Corp., an insurance holding company, underwrites property and casualty insurance. Its Casualty segment provides commercial and personal coverage products; and general liability products, such as coverage for third-party liability of commercial insureds, including manufacturers, contractors, apartments, and mercantile. It also offers coverages for security guards and environmental liability for underground storage tanks, contractors and asbestos, and environmental remediation specialists; and professional liability coverages for errors and omission coverage for small to medium-sized design, technical, computer, and miscellaneous professionals. This segment provides commercial automobile liability and physical damage insurance to local, intermediate and long haul truckers, public transportation entities, and other types of specialty commercial automobile risks; incidental and related insurance coverages; inland marine coverages; management liability coverages, such as directors and officers liability insurance, fiduciary liability and coverages, employment practice liability, and for various classes of risks, including public and private businesses; and home business insurance products. The company's Property segment offers commercial property, cargo, hull, protection and indemnity, marine liability, inland marine, homeowners' and dwelling fire, and other property insurance products. Its Surety segment offers commercial surety bonds for medium to large-sized businesses; small bonds for businesses and individuals; and bonds for small to medium-sized contractors. The company also engages in various reinsurance coverages. It markets its products through branch offices, wholesale and retail brokers, carrier partners, and underwriting and independent agents. RLI Corp. was incorporated in 1965 and is headquartered in Peoria, Illinois.

About Everest Group

(Get Free Report)

Everest Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segment, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom. The Insurance Operations segment writes property and casualty insurance directly, as well as through brokers, surplus lines, and general agents in the United States, Bermuda, Canada, Europe, South America, Singapore, France, Germany, Spain, Canada, Chile, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and the Netherlands. The company also provides treaty and facultative reinsurance products; admitted and non-admitted insurance products; and accident and health, specialty underwriters, eversports and entertainment, and surety and credit, marine and aviation, as well as structured and property hybrid solutions. In addition, it offers commercial property and casualty insurance products through wholesale and retail brokers, surplus lines brokers, and program administrators. The company was formerly known as Everest Re Group, Ltd. and changed its name to Everest Group, Ltd. in July 2023.Everest Group, Ltd., was founded in 1973 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

Receive News & Ratings for RLI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RLI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.