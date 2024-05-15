M&G Investment Management Ltd. Increases Holdings in Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCOR)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCOR – Free Report) by 8.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 114,489 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,990 shares during the quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. owned 0.08% of Procore Technologies worth $7,900,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Procore Technologies by 13.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,538,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,746,000 after purchasing an additional 995,757 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Procore Technologies by 2.5% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,744,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,926,000 after acquiring an additional 114,649 shares during the period. Cadian Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Procore Technologies by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 3,026,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,666,000 after purchasing an additional 253,000 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Procore Technologies by 32.8% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,398,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,654,000 after purchasing an additional 592,318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in Procore Technologies by 4,290.2% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 1,334,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,353,000 after purchasing an additional 1,303,804 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.10% of the company’s stock.

PCOR stock traded up $2.64 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $70.57. 822,179 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,262,135. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.61. The company has a market cap of $10.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.71 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.21. Procore Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.11 and a 1-year high of $83.35.

Procore Technologies ( NYSE:PCOR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.13. Procore Technologies had a negative net margin of 13.64% and a negative return on equity of 8.25%. The business had revenue of $260.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $248.20 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Procore Technologies, Inc. will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

PCOR has been the topic of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Procore Technologies from $64.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Procore Technologies from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Mizuho cut their target price on Procore Technologies from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. KeyCorp upped their target price on Procore Technologies from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Procore Technologies from $80.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.79.

In related news, insider Benjamin C. Singer sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.05, for a total value of $207,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 122,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,446,265.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Benjamin C. Singer sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.05, for a total transaction of $207,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 122,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,446,265.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Benjamin C. Singer sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $640,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 93,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,509,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 511,146 shares of company stock valued at $39,475,882 in the last 90 days. 39.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Procore Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables owners, general and specialty contractors, architects, and engineers to collaborate on construction projects.

