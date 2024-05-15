M&G Investment Management Ltd. Decreases Stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. decreased its position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 277,144 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 11,727 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital were worth $7,760,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,904,638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $252,378,000 after purchasing an additional 1,847,577 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 44.9% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,883,537 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,948,000 after buying an additional 583,665 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,553,220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,928,000 after buying an additional 117,549 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 1,517,987 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,866,000 after buying an additional 64,915 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 146.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,016,525 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,550,000 after purchasing an additional 603,743 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.14% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on HASI shares. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. TheStreet raised shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.00.

Shares of NYSE:HASI traded up $0.60 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $32.39. 696,312 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,044,731. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a PE ratio of 15.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.88. The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.19. The company has a quick ratio of 15.61, a current ratio of 15.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. has a one year low of $13.22 and a one year high of $32.90.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be paid a $0.415 dividend. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 3rd. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s payout ratio is currently 80.58%.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the investment in energy efficiency, renewable energy, and sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's portfolio includes equity investments, commercial and government receivables, real estate, and debt securities.

