M&G Investment Management Ltd. Increases Stock Position in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Free Report) by 8.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,520 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,144 shares during the quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $8,436,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of HUBS. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of HubSpot by 87.1% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 451,341 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $262,022,000 after purchasing an additional 210,138 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in HubSpot in the fourth quarter valued at about $200,000. Private Portfolio Partners LLC acquired a new stake in HubSpot in the fourth quarter worth about $210,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of HubSpot by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 71,428 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $41,470,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of HubSpot in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of HubSpot from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on HubSpot from $577.00 to $656.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on HubSpot from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on HubSpot from $675.00 to $655.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their target price on HubSpot from $700.00 to $680.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, HubSpot has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $640.04.

In related news, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $636.18, for a total value of $5,407,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 526,041 shares in the company, valued at $334,656,763.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Yamini Rangan sold 8,817 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $620.00, for a total value of $5,466,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 88,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,165,740. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $636.18, for a total value of $5,407,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 526,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $334,656,763.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,393 shares of company stock worth $13,421,401 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HUBS traded up $25.61 on Wednesday, reaching $615.26. 446,927 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 528,364. HubSpot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $407.23 and a fifty-two week high of $693.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -232.64 and a beta of 1.57. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $625.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $573.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The software maker reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.22. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 5.78% and a negative return on equity of 4.94%. The firm had revenue of $581.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $557.48 million. Analysts forecast that HubSpot, Inc. will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

HubSpot, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes Marketing Hub, a toolset for marketing automation and email, social media, SEO, and reporting and analytics; Sales Hub offers email templates and tracking, conversations and live chat, meeting and call scheduling, lead and website visit alerts, lead scoring, sales automation, pipeline management, quoting, forecasting, and reporting; Service Hub, a service software designed to help businesses manage, respond, and connect with customers; and Content Management Systems Hub enables businesses to create new and edit existing web content.

