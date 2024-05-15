M&G Investment Management Ltd. Acquires New Position in Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 186,987 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $8,040,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Murphy Oil by 29.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,445 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 1,924 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Murphy Oil by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 22,125 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Murphy Oil by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 68,524 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,108,000 after purchasing an additional 3,304 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Murphy Oil by 40.9% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 220,146 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $9,984,000 after acquiring an additional 63,956 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Murphy Oil by 55.8% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 47,895 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,172,000 after buying an additional 17,152 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MUR shares. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Murphy Oil from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Murphy Oil in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Murphy Oil from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Murphy Oil from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded shares of Murphy Oil from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.00.

Murphy Oil Trading Down 0.8 %

NYSE:MUR traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $43.57. 725,097 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,740,198. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Murphy Oil Co. has a twelve month low of $33.08 and a twelve month high of $49.14. The company’s 50 day moving average is $45.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.53. The company has a market capitalization of $6.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.14 and a beta of 2.22.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $794.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $750.94 million. Murphy Oil had a net margin of 16.40% and a return on equity of 11.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.24 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Murphy Oil Co. will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Murphy Oil Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 20th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 17th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. Murphy Oil’s payout ratio is 33.43%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Roger W. Jenkins sold 110,000 shares of Murphy Oil stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.39, for a total value of $4,442,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,035,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,811,324.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Roger W. Jenkins sold 110,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.39, for a total value of $4,442,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,035,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,811,324.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Paul D. Vaughan sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.61, for a total value of $237,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 11,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $470,447.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 156,260 shares of company stock valued at $6,322,644. Insiders own 5.95% of the company’s stock.

Murphy Oil Company Profile

(Free Report)

Murphy Oil Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

Featured Stories

