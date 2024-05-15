FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NYSE:FTAI) Shares Sold by M&G Investment Management Ltd.

M&G Investment Management Ltd. decreased its position in FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NYSE:FTAI – Free Report) by 16.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 178,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 34,275 shares during the quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. owned about 0.18% of FTAI Aviation worth $8,196,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTAI. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of FTAI Aviation by 37.4% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FTAI Aviation during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. USA Financial Formulas grew its position in shares of FTAI Aviation by 1,684.6% in the fourth quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 1,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,533 shares during the period. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new position in FTAI Aviation in the third quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in FTAI Aviation by 25.2% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 657 shares during the period. 88.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FTAI Aviation stock traded up $1.52 on Wednesday, hitting $80.00. 358,974 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 866,245. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $68.82 and its 200 day moving average is $55.00. The stock has a market cap of $8.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.51 and a beta of 1.90. FTAI Aviation Ltd. has a 52-week low of $27.29 and a 52-week high of $81.40.

FTAI Aviation ( NYSE:FTAI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.06). FTAI Aviation had a return on equity of 188.45% and a net margin of 21.08%. The company had revenue of $326.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $302.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. FTAI Aviation’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that FTAI Aviation Ltd. will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. FTAI Aviation’s payout ratio is 54.79%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on FTAI. StockNews.com downgraded shares of FTAI Aviation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Barclays boosted their price target on FTAI Aviation from $62.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Compass Point raised their price objective on FTAI Aviation from $71.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on FTAI Aviation in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of FTAI Aviation in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FTAI Aviation presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.95.

FTAI Aviation Ltd. owns and acquires aviation and offshore energy equipment for the transportation of goods and people worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aviation Leasing and Aerospace Products. The Aviation Leasing segment owns and manages aviation assets, including aircraft and aircraft engines, which it leases and sells to customers.

