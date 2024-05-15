M&G Investment Management Ltd. Purchases New Position in Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 293,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,513,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kohl’s by 39.7% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 569,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,345,000 after acquiring an additional 161,973 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Kohl’s by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,800,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,375,000 after buying an additional 366,660 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Kohl’s by 75.6% during the 4th quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 191,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,499,000 after acquiring an additional 82,576 shares during the period. Qsemble Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Kohl’s in the fourth quarter worth $589,000. Finally, Arcataur Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kohl’s during the fourth quarter valued at about $237,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Kohl’s stock traded down $1.04 on Wednesday, reaching $25.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,284,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,359,625. The company has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Kohl’s Co. has a 52 week low of $17.68 and a 52 week high of $29.65. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.75.

Kohl’s ( NYSE:KSS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $5.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.80 billion. Kohl’s had a net margin of 1.81% and a return on equity of 8.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($2.49) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Kohl’s Co. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 20th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 19th. Kohl’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.18%.

A number of analysts recently commented on KSS shares. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Kohl’s from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Kohl’s from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Kohl’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Kohl’s from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Kohl’s from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.20.

Kohl's Corporation operates as an omnichannel retailer in the United States. It offers branded apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products through its stores and website. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, Sonoma Goods for Life, and Tek Gear, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, Nine West, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

