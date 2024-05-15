SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK) Shares Sold by Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. cut its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Free Report) by 18.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,186,297 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 493,680 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned 2.22% of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF worth $206,752,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $48,448,000. TI Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. TI Trust Inc. now owns 20,061 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,900,000 after acquiring an additional 860 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 30,213 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,862,000 after buying an additional 659 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 26.1% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 445,147 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $42,169,000 after buying an additional 92,237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 437.8% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 373,230 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,356,000 after buying an additional 303,832 shares during the last quarter. 87.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSEARCA:JNK traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $94.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,152,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,495,528. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $93.73. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $87.79 and a twelve month high of $95.59.

About SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

