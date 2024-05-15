Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Shares Acquired by Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 5.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,870,835 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 93,825 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned 0.12% of Advanced Micro Devices worth $253,161,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Addison Advisors LLC raised its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 41.9% during the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 210 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Schear Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Schear Investment Advisers LLC now owns 15,762 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,323,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Fiduciary Group LLC grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 2,516 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 10,585 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,560,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, EWA LLC raised its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. EWA LLC now owns 1,826 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AMD. New Street Research upgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Barclays lifted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $200.00 to $193.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $175.00 target price (down from $195.00) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, DZ Bank raised Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $185.26.

In other news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.57, for a total transaction of $2,876,634.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,554,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $276,050,677.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 1,678 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.66, for a total transaction of $316,571.48. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $794,069.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.57, for a total value of $2,876,634.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,554,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $276,050,677.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 181,850 shares of company stock valued at $34,637,833 over the last 90 days. 0.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of AMD stock traded up $5.96 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $159.12. 36,204,920 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 68,777,742. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $170.12 and its 200-day moving average is $155.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 1.92. The stock has a market cap of $257.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 231.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.66. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $93.11 and a 52 week high of $227.30.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.01. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 5.72% and a net margin of 4.89%. The company had revenue of $5.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.62 EPS for the current year.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

