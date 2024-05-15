Short Interest in Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:MXE) Drops By 19.6%

Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:MXE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, a decrease of 19.6% from the April 15th total of 5,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Mexico Equity & Income Fund stock. Matisse Capital raised its stake in shares of Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:MXE – Free Report) by 38.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 183,212 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,212 shares during the period. Mexico Equity & Income Fund accounts for about 1.1% of Matisse Capital’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Matisse Capital’s holdings in Mexico Equity & Income Fund were worth $2,052,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Mexico Equity & Income Fund Price Performance

MXE stock traded up $0.21 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.25. 4,538 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,669. Mexico Equity & Income Fund has a 52 week low of $8.40 and a 52 week high of $11.63. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.84.

About Mexico Equity & Income Fund

Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Pichardo Asset Management, SA de C.V. The fund invests in the fixed income and public equity markets of Mexico. It also invests some portion in the convertible securities. The fund invests in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

