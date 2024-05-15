M&G Investment Management Ltd. Takes $7.82 Million Position in AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 142,092 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $7,815,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. owned about 0.17% of AXIS Capital at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new position in AXIS Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in AXIS Capital during the third quarter worth approximately $51,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in AXIS Capital during the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of AXIS Capital by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,833 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC grew its position in AXIS Capital by 118.2% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,841 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 1,539 shares during the last quarter. 93.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AXIS Capital Price Performance

NYSE:AXS traded down $0.65 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $69.78. 189,997 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 646,091. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of $5.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.80. AXIS Capital Holdings Limited has a one year low of $51.61 and a one year high of $71.38. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $63.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.39.

AXIS Capital Announces Dividend

AXIS Capital ( NYSE:AXS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The insurance provider reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.40 by $0.17. AXIS Capital had a return on equity of 19.11% and a net margin of 10.34%. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.33 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that AXIS Capital Holdings Limited will post 10.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 18th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. AXIS Capital’s payout ratio is 26.91%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of AXIS Capital from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. StockNews.com raised shares of AXIS Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of AXIS Capital from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on AXIS Capital from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AXIS Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.33.

Insider Buying and Selling at AXIS Capital

In other news, Director W Marston Becker purchased 3,025 shares of AXIS Capital stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $66.58 per share, for a total transaction of $201,404.50. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 21,821 shares in the company, valued at $1,452,842.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

About AXIS Capital

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty insurance and reinsurance products in Bermuda, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment offers professional insurance products that cover directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions, employment practices, fiduciary, crime, professional indemnity, medical malpractice, and other financial insurance related coverages for commercial enterprises, financial institutions, not-for-profit organizations, and other professional service providers; and property insurance products for commercial buildings, residential premises, construction projects, property in transit, onshore renewable energy installations, and physical damage and business interruption following an act of terrorism.

