HUYA (NYSE:HUYA) Upgraded at Morgan Stanley

HUYA (NYSE:HUYA – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports.

Separately, Bank of America upgraded HUYA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.80 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 25th.

HUYA Price Performance

Shares of HUYA stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.54. 1,955,324 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,458,936. HUYA has a 1-year low of $2.15 and a 1-year high of $5.58. The firm has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of -55.69 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.81.

HUYA (NYSE:HUYA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 19th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $215.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $206.51 million. HUYA had a positive return on equity of 0.57% and a negative net margin of 2.67%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that HUYA will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On HUYA

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of HUYA by 45.0% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 526,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,393,000 after acquiring an additional 163,406 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new position in HUYA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $222,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in HUYA by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 108,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,000 after purchasing an additional 8,680 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in HUYA by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 392,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,436,000 after purchasing an additional 61,888 shares during the period. Finally, BRIGHT VALLEY CAPITAL Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of HUYA in the fourth quarter valued at $16,189,000. 23.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About HUYA

HUYA Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates game live streaming platforms in the People's Republic of China. Its platforms enable broadcasters and viewers to interact during live streaming. The company's live streaming content also covers other entertainment content, such as talent shows, anime, outdoor activities, live chats, and other genres.

