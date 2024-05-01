iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT) Shares Purchased by One Day In July LLC

One Day In July LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT – Free Report) by 30.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,381 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,472 shares during the quarter. One Day In July LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF were worth $346,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of USRT. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF during the fourth quarter worth $23,209,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 27.8% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,799,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,917,000 after acquiring an additional 391,690 shares in the last quarter. Fiducient Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 25.1% in the fourth quarter. Fiducient Advisors LLC now owns 805,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,740,000 after acquiring an additional 161,645 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Financial Services LLC raised its position in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 45.3% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Financial Services LLC now owns 442,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,033,000 after acquiring an additional 138,106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 57.4% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 337,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,315,000 after acquiring an additional 123,013 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:USRT traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $50.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 560,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 256,968. The business’s 50-day moving average is $52.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.32. The company has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of 26.47 and a beta of 0.97. iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF has a 52-week low of $43.76 and a 52-week high of $55.40.

The iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (USRT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Nareit \u002F Equity REITs – INV index, a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed REITs USRT was launched on May 1, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

