Identiv (INVE) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Identiv (NASDAQ:INVE – Get Free Report) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 8th. Analysts expect Identiv to post earnings of ($0.19) per share for the quarter. Identiv has set its Q1 2024 guidance at EPS.Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Identiv (NASDAQ:INVE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 12th. The technology company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.04). Identiv had a negative net margin of 4.72% and a negative return on equity of 7.39%. The business had revenue of $28.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.00 million. On average, analysts expect Identiv to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of INVE stock opened at $5.04 on Wednesday. Identiv has a 12 month low of $4.72 and a 12 month high of $9.26. The stock has a market cap of $117.58 million, a P/E ratio of -18.00 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.19.

Several research firms recently weighed in on INVE. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Identiv from $10.00 to $9.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. StockNews.com raised shares of Identiv from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th.

Identiv, Inc, a security technology company, that provides secure identification and physical security solutions that secure things, data, and physical places worldwide. It operates in two segments, Identity and Premises. The Identity segment offers products and solutions that enables secure access to information serving the logical access and cyber security markets, as well as protecting connected objects and information using radio-frequency identification embedded security.

