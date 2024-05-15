Fagan Associates Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Fagan Associates Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 33,081 shares of the company’s stock after selling 370 shares during the period. Fagan Associates Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $2,319,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 476.2% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $38,000.

Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF stock traded up $0.55 on Wednesday, reaching $75.62. 268,995 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 420,271. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.92 billion, a PE ratio of 17.88 and a beta of 0.77. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $60.99 and a 1-year high of $76.13. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $73.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.66.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

